Oyo govt to inaugurate mobile app to tackle land-related issues

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Oyo State government says it will, on Feb. 11, inaugurate a mobile app to help residents have easy access to land information services, without physical presence at Ministry of Lands.

Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo state (Guardian)
This is contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Mr Olusegun Olayiwola, on Sunday in Ibadan.

Olayiwola said that the application, also known as “Ilè D’olà Exchange” under the Private Networks Nigeria Limited (PNN) initiative, would be the first of its kind in the country.

He said that it would avail residents of the state the opportunity of making enquiries and suggestions on government services and also get faster responses on all issues.

The commissioner also said that the initiative was part of government’s strategic measures to shore up its internally-generated revenue (IGR).

The statement also quoted the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of PNN, AbdulRahman Odunowo, as saying that the new innovation was to key into the emerging global market, with a view to unlocking the full potentials in technological advancement in all land-related matters.

“Through the use of Ilè D’olà Exchange, the ministry can now easily create an enabling environment for both local and international investors, validate ownership of properties and ensure transfer of ownership , among others.

“The app, which can easily be downloaded from the Google Play Store, will eliminate cumbersomeness of files and unnecessary delays, allow individuals to identify stages of transactions and alert the office user about delay of files.

“Other features of the app include: easy detection and location of files and easy access to external users.

“Hitches hitherto encountered by residents in the purchase of title of ownership, transfer of ownership and land allocation will soon be a thing of the past, with the aid of the app,” he said.

