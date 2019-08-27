The state’s Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatubosun, made this known at the end of the council’s meeting in Ibadan on Tuesday.

Olatubosun, who said 100 units of KIA Rio 1.4 executive automatic transmission vehicles would be purchased, stressed that adequate security was paramount in the programmes of the Seyi Makinde administration.

He said the resolve to procure vehicles to enhance the performance of the security agencies was in accordance with the campaign promise of the governor.

The commissioner said it became necessary to make provision for the vehicular movement of the security operatives round the nooks and crannies of the state.

Olatubosun also said the council approved the distribution of exercise books for pupils and students in public primary and secondary schools.

He said that the council approved the distribution of six exercise books for every pupil and student in public schools.

Olatubosun, who said that N447.2 million would be spent in providing the exercise books, reiterated the commitment of the state government to providing quality education.

”In line with the free education programme of the Makinde administration, the executive council believes that it is not only payment of school fees or other fees that is the determinant of free education,.

”We believe that further steps should be taken; that is, getting students and pupils in public schools writing materials,” he said.

The commissioner also disclosed that enrolment of pupils and students in public primary and Junior Secondary Schools stood at 252,644 while 211,157 students were in Senior Secondary Schools.