Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo on Thursday in Ibadan stated the government’s readiness to collaborate with the British government in the training of teachers.

Makinde, who said this when he hosted a delegation from the British High Commission, also explained that the government was determined to improve the standard of education.

“We are ready to collaborate with the British government to enhance training and retraining of teachers in the state.

“We believe that partnership with other countries and international organisations will enhance positive growth in the four cardinal programmes of this administration.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo met with British Deputy High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson to discuss collaboration in education, especially regarding teacher training, and intervention [Twitter/@seyiamakinde]

“As a government, we are ready to leverage on the age-long relationship between Nigeria and the United Kingdom,” he said.

The governor further told the British High Commission team of his administration’s focus and commitment to health, agriculture and security.

He expressed the state government’s openness towards accepting British entities that were willing to do business within its domain.

Earlier, leader of the team, Mrs Harriet Thompson, Deputy High Commissioner, Lagos, said the UK was determined to ensure strong partnership and cooperation with Oyo and other states in the South-West.

“As you will be aware, Nigeria and United Kingdom have a long history, it is very broad as well as deep.

“We are here in the South-West of this country in the last couple of days to understand more about how we can make that partnership more useful and relevant.

“We want to ensure that the partnership is valuable to the people, we are delighted to be here to understand your government’s priorities and objectives,” She said.

She said the visit had also helped the team to understand the opportunities and strengths needed for the partnership and corporation.