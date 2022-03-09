RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Oyo govt says all set for coronation of Balogun as 42nd Olubadan

The Chairperson, Olubadan Coronation Committee, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun, says that all is set for the coronation of Oba Olalekan Balogun as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadan at Mapo Hall on Friday.

Adeosun, also Secretary to Oyo State Government, said that the state was ready to host a grand event befitting of the status of the paramount traditional ruler of Ibadan land.

“Arrangements have been put in place for this momentous occasion; we express the determination of Gov. Seyi Makinde, and the State Executive Council to stage an event befitting of the status of His Imperial Majesty and Ibadanland.

“In line with the directives of Gov. Makinde, the committee has taken necessary steps to make the coronation of the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Balogun, a colourful event and a masterpiece.

“We will advise motorists and everyone attending the event to adhere strictly to the traffic advisory already made public by relevant government agencies.

“We wish our new Oba a tenure blessed with goodness, peace and unprecedented development,” said the statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun.

The chairperson felicitated with the Oba, his immediate family, Olubadan-in-Council and the entire sons and daughters of Ibadanland, both home and in the Diaspora on the dawn of a new era

