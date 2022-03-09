Oyo govt says all set for coronation of Balogun as 42nd Olubadan

“Arrangements have been put in place for this momentous occasion; we express the determination of Gov. Seyi Makinde, and the State Executive Council to stage an event befitting of the status of His Imperial Majesty and Ibadanland.

“In line with the directives of Gov. Makinde, the committee has taken necessary steps to make the coronation of the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Balogun, a colourful event and a masterpiece.

“We will advise motorists and everyone attending the event to adhere strictly to the traffic advisory already made public by relevant government agencies.

“We wish our new Oba a tenure blessed with goodness, peace and unprecedented development,” said the statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun.