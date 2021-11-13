Oyo Govt prosecutes 60 for dumping refuse in unauthorised areas

Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, stated that the offenders were arrested at Bodija, Iwo Road, Beere, Sapati, Elewi-Odo, Ojoo, Gate and Oke-Bola, all in Ibadan.

He stated also that the fines varied according to the offence with the minimum being N5,000 and maximum being N25,000, while three of the offenders opted for community service.

The Magistrate, Mr Raheem Wasiu, ruled that since the offenders were caught dumping refuse in unauthorised areas, they were guilty of violation of the environmental sanitation and waste management laws.

Reacting to the judgment, Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Mr Abiodun Oni, commended the magistrate for his professionalism.

“This administration will not leave any stone unturned to regain environmental sanity in the state.

“The way we take care of our environment impacts on every stakeholder’s health.

“When we enforce the law, it goes a long way in making the state a healthy one.