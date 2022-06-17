Oyo govt promotes 9,220 primary school teachers.

He said the promotion letters were for teachers who had been due for movement to their next rank between 2017 and 2020 and was in fulfillment of Gov. Seyi Makinde’s promise to them.

Adeniran explained that the category of teachers promoted had been left on the same rank for six years by the previous administrations.

He said “this policy has affected the morale of teachers in public primary schools, because their counterparts in the secondary schools were not affected by the policy.

“I am pleased to be here this morning at the official presentation of promotion letters to our teachers from the grade level 13 to 15.

“You are all aware that a similar programme was held in October, 2021, for teachers and non-teaching staff.”

The SUBEB chairman lauded the state governor for demonstrating his love for teachers by the approval granted that the situation should be corrected.

“This by implication means that all teachers affected are going to enjoy their promotions with a month’s arrears and this takes financial effect from the month of June, 2022”, he said.

Adeniran added that teachers that had retired from service, in the course of processing the approval for the lifting of the six year waiting period will also enjoy the promotion due to them.

“They can enjoy it by simply applying for the re-computation of their gratuity and pension in line with the Pension Act.

“The present administration has positively impacted the lives of both public and civil servants because of its people oriented policies.

“In view of this, I want to admonish all our teachers to be dedicated to their duties, because to whom much is given, much is expected,” he said.

Adeniran further said that Gov. Seyi Makinde’s leadership had left no stone unturned to better the lot of teachers in the State.

“This has taken care of those that will benefit from two promotions.

“Once again, I wish to admonish all teachers to be patient and appreciative of the present administration’s various kind gestures, geared towards ameliorating their sufferings, improving their career progression and their well-being, all of which are unprecedented,” he said.

The chairman also acknowledged the support of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), and Association of Primary School Head-teachers of Nigeria, Oyo State Branch (AOPSHON), in ensuring the success of the exercise.

Earlier, the NUT Chairman, Mr Raji Oladimeji assured the state Government that the gesture of the governor would be reciprocated by the teachers through their renewed commitment to work.

Oladimeji stated that this would further encourage teachers in primary schools to deliver good, qualitative and efficient education to the pupils across the state.