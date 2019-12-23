Dr Nureni Adeniran, Executive Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), stated this in Ibadan on Sunday while reviewing the activities of the board in 2019.

“For 2019, the state government, under the leadership of Gov. Seyi Makinde, has already given out the money for the matching grant, that is, the counterpart funding.

“The 2018 intervention projects were what we met on ground; our memo is still at the due process office; they will soon be returned and the contracts will be awarded.

“We will monitor the contractors to ensure that they complete the task in record time.

“We have done a lot; we have inaugurated projects in some schools within the 100 days in office of the present administration.

“We have also toured all the 33 local government areas to inspect our school projects and ensure that they are given speedy completion."

Adeniran also said that quality assurance had been improved in public primary schools through regular visits to them to ensure that teaching and learning process was strictly followed.

“The missing link in our educational system in the state, which is monitoring and supervision, has been reintroduced, as we now follow up with whatever we do now.

“Some other projects are under construction and recently, we opened bid for the renovation and/or construction of schools, boreholes and other facilities; all these were duly advertised,” he said.

The SUBEB boss further said the 2019 FGN/UBEC intervention projects would commence early 2020.