Oyo Govt nabs 5 LGA officials for alleged diversion of fund, land racketeering

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria
Oyo State Anti-corruption Agency Chairman, Retired Justice Eni Esan. [Independent]
The Oyo State Anti-corruption Agency (OYACA), says it nabbed five Local Government officials in the state for alleged diversion of government funds into private accounts.

The OYACA Chairman, Retired Justice Eni Esan, made this known in a statement issued on Thursday and made available to newsmen in Ibadan.

Esan further said that the five local government officials are also involved in alleged land racketeering.

She said that investigation is ongoing to unravel the matter and ensure appropriate legal actions are taken.

