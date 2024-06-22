ADVERTISEMENT
Oyo govt gets ₦3.5bn grant from World Bank to renovate 105 primary schools

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor explained that the works would commence simultaneously in all the 105 schools selected across the three senatorial districts of the state.

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde [Twitter:@seyiamakinde]
Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde [Twitter:@seyiamakinde]

The state Governor, Seyi Makinde, made the disclosure on Friday in Ibadan during a symbolic presentation of cheques to representatives of some of the beneficiary schools.

Makinde, who was represented by his deputy, Bayo Lawal said the grant was meant for the renovation of primary schools with critical attention.

The governor explained that the works would commence simultaneously in all the 105 schools selected across the three senatorial districts of the state.

He admonished those in charge of the exercise to avoid doing shoddy jobs but to ensure that all the projects were in accordance with the prescriptions.

He said that doing quality jobs would make the essence of the projects realisable and equally make the general public appreciate government efforts in the education sector.

“A huge amount of money is being put into this project and the beneficiaries must put eyes into what is being done in their respective schools.

“The standard must be in accordance with prescriptions so that our children will take maximum advantage of the facilities the government is putting in place,” Makinde said.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Education Intervention, Suraj Tiamiyu, said that the renovation of the 105 approved public primary schools mostly in the rural areas was expected to be completed within six weeks.

Tiamiyu said the renovation would include the construction of toilets, and borehole drilling among other facilities that would make the learning environment more conducive for pupils.

He added that the exercise would be properly monitored for effective delivery to standard and time framework.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the grant support is a World Bank Project under Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) – Additional Funding (AF).

The project is a form of educational grant from the World Bank with Global Partnership for Education (GPE) aiming to increase equitable access for out-of-school children and improve literacy in beneficiary states.

Oyo state and two other states, namely; Adamawa and Katsina were beneficiaries of the grant, which is also seeking to strengthen accountability for results in basic education in Nigeria.

News Agency Of Nigeria

