Oyo Govt explains why its newly renovated stadium is leaking buckets

During the commissioning of the stadium on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, a video shared on social media showed a part of the stadium roof leaking while it rained.

Another video showed a water-logged section of the pitch disrupting the friendly match between 3SC and Tabor Sezana, a top Slovenian league side.

Many Nigerians on social media criticised the state government for commissioning an uncompleted project that was said to have gulped billons of naira.

Pulse Nigeria

Reacting, the state government in a statement by Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde said ‘some opposition elements’ are trying to rubbish the project.

Adisa said the claim that only the stadium cost N5 billion was untrue and mischievous.

He added that the amount being touted was for the cost of fixing the entire sports complex, which is in phases.

The statement reads in part; “Some critics have attempted to blow the cost of fixing the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba out of proportion, especially in view of the water that logged on sections of the pitch due to heavy rain.

“Let it be placed on record that the main bowl of the stadium was only the first phase of the entire project which comes in phases. There is the main bowl, the gymnasium and indoor sports hall for a variety of sporting activities, a world class Tennis court as well as the luxury apartments which will be given out on annual subscription.

“Besides, the pitch as seen on Wednesday is work in progress, because the contractor has not handed over the project to the state government. The contractor had explained that the pitch needed three more months to fully solidify so that the automatic drainage system would become fully functional.

“But the unveiling had to be done to ensure that our darling Shooting Stars Sports Club returns to Ibadan, having been forced to play their matches outside the state for so long owing to absence of a good pitch in Ibadan.

According to him, the contractor has given his assurance to address the challenges of the pitch.