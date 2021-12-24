RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Oyo Govt evacuates 112 beggars, mentally ill persons

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Oyo State Government on Thursday, evacuated 112 beggars and mentally ill persons from major streets in Ibadan to resettlement centre situated at Akinyele village, Moniya.

Oyo Govt evacuates 112 beggars, mentally ill persons. [insideoyo]
Oyo Govt evacuates 112 beggars, mentally ill persons. [insideoyo]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise was led by the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Alhaja Kafilat Olayiwola.

Recommended articles

The team also picked up beggars and the mentally ill people at Mokola roundabout; Jemibewon Road; Sango; Ojoo Roundabout; Eleyele; Challenge; Dugbe; Gbagi; and Monatan areas in Ibadan.

Speaking with newsmen at the resettlement centre, Olayiwola said the evacuees included 95 beggars and 17 mentally ill persons.

She said that the present administration in the state was determined to ensure that beggars and the mentally sick persons were taken off the streets in the state for them to be properly taken care of at the resettlement.

“We always received complaints on the high increase of these beggars on our major roads, which is always an eye sore.

“We have strategised and renewed our plans to evacuate all of them and resettle them at this centre where we have provided adequate amenities which include free feeding in the morning, afternoon and night,” she said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG declares free train rides from Dec 24 - Jan 4

FG declares free train rides from Dec 24 - Jan 4

Security situation has improved in Borno under Buhari - Shehu of Borno

Security situation has improved in Borno under Buhari - Shehu of Borno

Oyo Govt evacuates 112 beggars, mentally ill persons

Oyo Govt evacuates 112 beggars, mentally ill persons

Zulum praises Borno residents for massively receiving President Buhari

Zulum praises Borno residents for massively receiving President Buhari

Ebonyi House of Assembly is not a rubber stamp assembly – Gov Umahi

Ebonyi House of Assembly is not a rubber stamp assembly – Gov Umahi

Nigeria reports 1,940 new cases of COVID-19

Nigeria reports 1,940 new cases of COVID-19

Fire related deaths drop by 100% – Fire service boss

Fire related deaths drop by 100% – Fire service boss

Ooni of Ife: All you need to know about his 3 failed marriages

Ooni of Ife: All you need to know about his 3 failed marriages

FG limits size of Crossover services due to COVID-19

FG limits size of Crossover services due to COVID-19

Trending

Ooni of Ife's wife Queen Naomi ends 3-year marriage

Ooni of Ife with his wife, Silekunola Naomi [Agogo Ayo]

Zamfara commissioner resigns, takes appointment as commissioner in Imo

Zamfara Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Hajiya Rabi Shinkafi. [Facebook]

'The only repentant bandit is the one that is dead' - El-Rufai

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai [Daily Trust]

Customs intercepts container loaded with guns in Lagos

Customs Intercept Container Full Of Arms (ICIR)