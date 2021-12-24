The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise was led by the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Alhaja Kafilat Olayiwola.
Oyo Govt evacuates 112 beggars, mentally ill persons
Oyo State Government on Thursday, evacuated 112 beggars and mentally ill persons from major streets in Ibadan to resettlement centre situated at Akinyele village, Moniya.
The team also picked up beggars and the mentally ill people at Mokola roundabout; Jemibewon Road; Sango; Ojoo Roundabout; Eleyele; Challenge; Dugbe; Gbagi; and Monatan areas in Ibadan.
Speaking with newsmen at the resettlement centre, Olayiwola said the evacuees included 95 beggars and 17 mentally ill persons.
She said that the present administration in the state was determined to ensure that beggars and the mentally sick persons were taken off the streets in the state for them to be properly taken care of at the resettlement.
“We always received complaints on the high increase of these beggars on our major roads, which is always an eye sore.
“We have strategised and renewed our plans to evacuate all of them and resettle them at this centre where we have provided adequate amenities which include free feeding in the morning, afternoon and night,” she said.
