Oyo Govt evacuates 112 beggars, mentally ill persons

The team also picked up beggars and the mentally ill people at Mokola roundabout; Jemibewon Road; Sango; Ojoo Roundabout; Eleyele; Challenge; Dugbe; Gbagi; and Monatan areas in Ibadan.

Speaking with newsmen at the resettlement centre, Olayiwola said the evacuees included 95 beggars and 17 mentally ill persons.

She said that the present administration in the state was determined to ensure that beggars and the mentally sick persons were taken off the streets in the state for them to be properly taken care of at the resettlement.

“We always received complaints on the high increase of these beggars on our major roads, which is always an eye sore.