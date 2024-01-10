Oyo Govt donates 100 patrol vehicles to security agencies, pledges more support

Presenting the vehicles to the security agencies, on Wednesday at the Oyo State Secretariat in Ibadan, Gov. Seyi Makinde, assured that his administration would continue to provide necessary support to them.

He said that the state was faced with various security challenges in year 2023, but was able to contain them through the commitment and diligence of the security personnel. The governor implored the heads of the security agencies to pay special attention to the welfare of their officers deployed for patrol duties.

“The patrol vehicles are just vehicles, the process, the system, the utilisation and the communications with the officers and men that will be utilising the vehicles is actually the most important thing.

“We can only give maximum support to ensure that deployment to patrol duties is not viewed as punishment.

“And so, I want to give you the assurance that we will continue to support you,” Makinde said.

Reacting to those praising him for donation of the vehicles to security agencies, the governor said that the money expended was not his personal property, but from the tax payers. He challenged the people to hold him and all his cabinet members accountable.

“All of us in government are supposed to be accountable for how the people’s money is spent for the benefit of our people.”

The Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Adebola Hamzat, who responded on behalf of all Service Commanders, appreciated the government for supporting security agencies in the state. Hamzat assured Makinde that the agencies would maximise the use of the vehicles to enhance efforts towards securing the entire state.

