Condoling with the wife of the deceased, Prof. Olukemi Ayoola, the deputy governor described the demise of Ayoola as unexpected and a great loss of an active player in Gov. Makinde’s administration.

He said late Ayoola was never a dormant member of the state executive but a resourceful and active contributor during state executive meetings.

He lamented that Ayoola died when Gov. Makinde and his team were trying to reshape and reset Oyo State from where they met it.

The deputy governor, however, said the deceased came and conquered by playing his own role in reshaping the state.

He consoled the wife, children and the entire family of the deceased to accept the heartfelt sympathy of the state cabinet and the people of Oyo State.

Responding on behalf of the family, the Son of the deceased, Bel’Oluwawi Ayoola, thanked the government delegation for the visit.

The Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Olubanwo Adeosun; Head of Service, Mrs Amidat Agboola; and the Chief Press Secretary to the governor were among the delegation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that late Ayoola, was born in Oyo town in January 1965 and attended St. Michael’s Primary School, Oke Ebo, Oyo, Olivet Baptist High School, Oyo and the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) Ile-Ife, in Osun.

He served as the Speaker of the Fourth Session of the Oyo State House of Assembly under the Lam Adesina administration.