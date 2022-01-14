RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Oyo Deputy Governor attends interfaith prayer service for late Alao-Akala

The Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Alhaji Rauf Olaniyan, has described the late Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala, the former Governor of the state, as his benefactor.

Olaniyan made this assertions on Friday during the interfaith prayer held in Ogbomoso at the late Alao-Akala’s residence.

The deputy governor said he was proud to say that he benefited from the large heartedness and kindness of the Ogbomoso-born ex governor.

Olaniyan said that his heart was so large that anyone who came in to his (Alao-Akala) house with a cry would leave with happiness.

He said the late former governor embodied the commandment of God and was greatly used by God to answer the prayers of most of all the people that came across him.

Olaniyan said the late Alao-Akala was an accomplished leader who had run his race in life and won.

He urged everyone to live Godly life and also impact positively on the lives of people around them.

The deputy governor condoled with the two wives of the deceased, his children and family members.

