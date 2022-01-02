Oyo CP mourns Olubadan, assures of adequate security

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oba Saliu died on Sunday at the age of 93 at the University College Hospital (UCH),Ibadan.

Onadeko said the the revered first class traditional ruler would be particularly missed for his active participation and support in ridding Ibadan and the state at large off criminal elements.

She said that his contribution was a major factor that underscored the present enviable status of sustained relative tranquility in the state.

The Commissioner assured the general public that the command had emplaced proactive and adequate security measures had been to guide the funeral process for the monarch.

“The measures include; adequate deployments round every nook and cranny of the state that will be characterised by visible policing, convoy patrols in concert with relevant sister security agencies, surveillance and intelligence-led stop-and-search duties,” she said.

Onadeko implored all and sundry to be law abiding and to go about their normal businesses without fear of molestation or harassment from anyone.

She called on parents, religious leaders and traditional rulers to warn their wards and proteges against acts that could lead to the breach of the peace.