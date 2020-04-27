The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that Makinde on March 25, ordered the shut down of the secretariat for two weeks from March 27.

The closure was further extended by one week from April 20 to and April 27.

The governor who chaired the state COVID-19 task force on Saturday directed the category of the civil servants to resume at their respective duty posts on Monday.

A NAN correspondent who monitored the situation at the secretariat on Monday morning, reports that security personnel who were stationed at the gates screening people to ensure that only those on GL 13 above gained entrance into the secretariat.

NAN also reports that some of the civil servants were seen without face masks as directed by the governor.

NAN reports that hand-washing points were put in front of offices in the secretariat complex.

Some of the workers who pleaded not to be named, expressed mixed reactions to the resumption order.

However, those who spoke against the resumption said that the containment and prevention of COVID-19 could only be materialised through a total lockdown just like some states were doing now.