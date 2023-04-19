The sports category has moved to a new website.
BREAKING: Oyo broadcasting station on fire

Bayo Wahab

The state fire service had been invited and that efforts were ongoing to control the situation.

The fire, according to ThePunch might have started from which from the studio section of the media house.

Details later...

