BREAKING: Oyo broadcasting station on fire
The state fire service had been invited and that efforts were ongoing to control the situation.
Recommended articles
The fire, according to ThePunch might have started from which from the studio section of the media house.
The state fire service had been invited and that efforts were ongoing to control the situation.
Details later...
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Tinubu congratulates Fintiri, asks police to investigate Adamawa election
Tinubu’s loyalists distribute textile materials to Muslims for Sallah
Aviation Unions threaten total shutdown of Lagos International Airport
BREAKING: Oyo broadcasting station on fire
Ayade explains why government assets are missing in Cross River
INEC issues Certificates of Return to Kebbi State Gov.-elect, deputy
Wike tells churches to avoid politicians who only patronise them during election
Peter Obi declares loyalty to Abure as Labour Party crisis lingers
The impact of the smoking ban on UK Bingo Halls
Pulse Sports
Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg
Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job
Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win
Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat
5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan
Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2
ADVERTISEMENT