Oyo Assembly suspends Oyo East LG Chairman for alleged gross misconduct

News Agency Of Nigeria

The decision taken during the plenary is seen by the House as a key step in maintaining accountability and decorum by public officers.

Oyo State Assembly

Akintunde Olajide, representing Lagelu state Constituency and Chairman, House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, presented the motion for the suspension of the chairman.

The decision of the lawmakers to suspend the chairman might not be unconnected to a viral video on social media where Oluokun is reportedly seen partially unclothed eating while praising his political godmother and publicly cursing her enemies.

The Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin, in his brief remarks before approving the suspension cautioned local government chairmen against the arbitrary use of power especially now that the call for local government autonomy has reached its peak.

The Speaker said that it was wrong for a sitting executive chairman seen as a role model by members of the public to conduct himself in such a manner and warned other chairmen from conducting themselves in a way that discredits the exalted offices they hold.

Rahman Olorunpoto representing Oyo East/West and Gbenga Oyekola representing Atiba State Constituencies pleaded with the house to temper justice with mercy and have the erring chairman simply cautioned.

However, other lawmakers kicked against the appeal, stressing that such suspension would serve as a deterrent to others who may wish to act recklessly in public without regard to the offices they hold.

Lamenting the implication of such public conduct, the speaker ordered the Executive Chairman, to step aside immediately and hand over to his vice chairman, pending the report of further investigations by the House.

The speaker also directed the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters to conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations and report back to the House.

