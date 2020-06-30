Addressing the Assembly, the Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin, said the news of the death of Ajimobi filtered into the state like a dream.

Ogundoyin said that Ajimobi’s death was unexpected and painful because he died at a time that his wealth of experience was needed by the nation, especially APC, his political party.

“O death where is thy sting? O grave where is thy victory? Ajimobi was endowed with supernatural wisdom and intelligence, the virtues which he displayed in the governance of the state in particular and the nation in general.

“He was a statesman of note as he served as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and governor of Oyo State for two consecutive terms , hence he became the “Koseleri“ governor.

“As the helmsman of the state he embarked on infrastructural development across the state.

”He was an amiable and humorous personality.

“He impacted positively on so many lives especially his political associates.

”He was able to change the political landscape of the state through his three-point agenda of restoration, transformation and repositioning,” he said.

Ogundoyin added that Ajimobi impacted on governance and greatly improved environmental sanitation, especially in Ibadan.

“There was monumental improvement in terms of security of lives and properties while brigandage was reduced to its barest minimum.

“He was no doubt a renowned captain of industry,successful manager, seasoned administrator,political judgement, responsible family man and fan of his political followers.

“His sense of humour cannot be easily forgotten,” he said.

The speaker conveyed the condolences of the lawmakers and staff of the Oyo State House of Assembly to the wife of the deceased, Florence, the children and the entire Ajimobi family.

“We pray that God in His infinite mercy would grant them the fortitude to bear the loss,” he said.