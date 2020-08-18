Oyo State Government on Tuesday announced a shift in the date for Common Entrance examination into its Schools of Science from August 19 to September 1, 2020.

Mr Olasunkanmi Olaleye, Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, said in a statement that the shift was due to a clash of the examination date with the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

He said that the students were expected to write Economics and Agricultural Science in the WASSCE timetable at the initial date slated for the common entrance examination.

Olaleye stated that the date for the screening test for placement of pupils in terminal classes in public and private primary schools into Junior Secondary School 1 (JSS1) in Oyo State had also been shifted.

He noted that the new date would be from August 20 to August 22, 2020 due to another clash of the date of the exercise with another WASSCE subject.

"All parents and guardians are advised to note these changes and prepare their wards for the exercise at the stipulated periods, with strict compliance with the State’s COVID-19 protocols," the commissioner said.