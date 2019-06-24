He also called on the drivers to imbibe safe-driving culture to avoid road hazards that occurred due to wet and slippery road surfaces, foggy weather and occasional poor visibility that characterised the season.

Oyeyemi gave the advice in a statement signed by the corps’ Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, in Abuja on Monday.

He cautioned drivers to always ensure that they had functional headlamps to enable them see others ahead, and to also have operational rear lights so that they could be seen by other road users driving behind them.

“With the present climatic change that has resulted in increase in rainfall in the country, it has become imperative for all motorists to ensure that their braking system, wipers and headlamps are working properly.

“Apply a common sense speed limit, ensure that the demisters are functional

“Put on your headlights in low visibility situation; dim the headlights in order to see and be seen and put on the hazard lights during the rains to enhance visibility,” he said.

The corps marshal also warned drivers to desist from dangerous or wrongful overtaking and avoid lane indiscipline.

“Be more patient and tolerant, avoid violation or driving against traffic, always put on seatbelts and avoid overloading either in goods or persons,” he advised.

ALSO READ: Ex-Bauchi Governor spent N2.3bn on burial materials, says new Governor

He further told drivers to always display caution signs in case of breakdown to alert oncoming vehicles and if visibility was poor, drivers should endeavour to move off the road and park safely.

Oyeyemi also admonished pedestrians to ensure that they utilised overhead bridges where available as well as interact with traffic the safest way possible.