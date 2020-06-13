Jare Adebisi, Deputy Chief of Staff to Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola on General Administration is dead.

The state government announced Adebisi’s death in a statement on Saturday, June 13, 2020.

The late Adebisi, who was a lawyer, had in the previous administration served both as Assistant Chief of Staff and Special Adviser in the Governor’s Office. He was said to be pursuing his doctorate programme in Law before he died.

In a statement by Ismail Omipidan, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Oyetola said he received the news of Adebisi’s death with a great shock.

Describing the deceased as a loyal and patriotic person, the governor said the death of the late Deputy Chief of Staff is a personal loss to him.

The statement read in part, “His death has nothing to do with the Covid-19 pandemic. Adebisi, 54, will be buried this morning in Ilobu town, State of Osun.

“Governor Oyetola, who has since personally condoled with the family, described the late Adebisi’s death as a personal loss to him and the government he heads.”

“I received with great shock the passing of my Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of General Administration, Jare Adebisi.

“His death is not only a loss to me personally and the people of Ilobu alone, but also to the State at large.”