Oyetola spoke at an international symposium on SDGs held on Tuesday at the Osun State University, Osogbo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the symposium organised by GASDI, an agency established by the Osun State University, had as its theme: ‘Agenda 2030 and Global Integration’.

The governor said that the symposium would help in providing workable short, medium and long term strategies to achieve the SDGs by 2030.

“Nigeria remains a critical partner in the 2030 agenda and world integration. The country must therefore provide workable roadmap for achieving the goals,” Oyetola said.

ALSO READ: Here's all you need to know about the killer weapons Amosun allegedly bought before 2019 elections

Speaking earlier, Prof. Lamode Poopola, Vice Chancellor, Osun State University, said GASDI was established in 2018 to fast track the attainment of SDGs and enhance development in various communities.

He said that the university was ready to collaborate with stakeholders in the global sustainable development drive.