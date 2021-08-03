Oyetola distributes 100,000 cocoa seedlings to farmers

Oyetola, while giving out the farm inputs to the farmers in Aisu, Ede, said the seedlings were provided free, as part of the Cocoa Revitalisation Programme aimed at revamping the state's economy.

"The distribution of cocoa seedlings and other agricultural inputs are part of our determined quest at revamping the state's economy through the Cocoa Revitalisation Programme.

"Today, we shall be distributing 100,000 cocoa seedlings to our cocoa farmers.

"Farmers in each local government in the state is expected to get a minimum of 1,500 seedlings.

"The support being given today is to empower our farmers and cushion the effects of the erratic weather condition that occurred in 2020," he said.

The governor also released the sum of N200 million for relaunch of Osun Broilers Outgrowers Production Scheme (OBOPS) to enhance the capacity of poultry farmers in the state.

He said that his government had also bought five tractors to aid the operation of farmers in the state.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Adedayo Adewole, said the cocoa distribution programme was a landmark agriculture programme in the state.

Adewole noted that the state government was serious about making Osun one of the largest cocoa producer in the country.

Also speaking, Alhaji Sulaimon Araokanmi, the Chairman of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Osun, appreciated the state government for the support given to the farmers.