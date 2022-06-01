RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Oyetola condemns shooting of journalist, another citizen by police in Osun

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola, has condemned the shooting of the Nation’s Newspaper correspondent, Toba Adedeji, and another citizen by some trigger-happy police officers at Olaiya Junction, Osogbo, on Tuesday.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, said the shooting at unarmed citizens was completely unacceptable, irresponsible and condemnable.

He added that the sad incident could have been avoided.

He stated that it was unfortunate that the sad incident occurred while the citizens were mourning the death of a loved one.

He said such unlawful act by the police could aggravate an already- tensed situation that could lead to breakdown of law and order in the state.

Oyetola therefore called for thorough investigation of the incident, with a view to ensuring that the culprits are decisively dealt with in accordance with the law of the land.

“Shooting at journalists and unarmed citizen is completely unacceptable, irresponsible and condemnable.

“The police officers have no justification for this unfortunate and unlawful act.

“They could have employed other means rather than resorting to deadly force to disperse the group” he said.

According to him the frequency of these unfortunate and avoidable provocative incidents is a source of concern to us, as a government.

“I have directed the State Commissioner of Police to investigate the Tuesday shooting incident and ensure that his officers involved in it are identified and punished in accordance with the law.

“We must ensure that this kind of sad and barbaric incident does not occur again in our state.

“I wish the Nation Newspaper correspondent, Adedeji, and the other citizen whom I learnt are presently receiving treatment at the hospital, speedy recovery.

“I am also calling on residents of Osun to remain calm and not take the law into their own hands,” he said.

He gave assurance that that the matter would be pursued to a logical conclusion and the erring officers dealt with accordingly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the Nation Newspaper Correspondent, Toba Adedeji and another person, were reportedly shot by some overzealous policemen who were trying to disperse a group of people.

The group of people who had gathered to mourn the death of their person, allegedly killed by police officers in April

