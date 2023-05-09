The sports category has moved to a new website.
Oyetola, Adeleke’s fate to be decided as Supreme Court delivers judgement today

Bayo Wahab

Adeleke and Oyetola will know their fate today at the Supreme Court.

Adegboyega Oyetola and Ademola Adeleke (Punch)
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Adeleke as the winner of the election.

Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party polled 403,371 votes to defeat the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Oyetola, the then-incumbent governor.

But Oyetola and his party challenged Adeleke’s victory in the Election Petitions Tribunal, saying the election was fraught with irregularities.

In January, Justice Tertse Kume upturned Adeleke’s victory and declared Oyetola the winner of the poll.

The judge also ordered the electoral body to issue a certificate of return to Oyetola, who according to the ruling scored the majority lawful votes of 314,931 against Adeleke’s 290,266.

Displeased by the judgement, Adeleke and the PDP headed to the Court of Appeal, where the tribunal judgment was nullified in March.

Not satisfied with the appeal court verdict, Oyetola and the PDP headed for the Supreme Court.

The apex court heard the matter on Monday and fixed judgment for today, Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

