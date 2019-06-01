Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun has declared former president, Olusegun Obasanjo as the kind of leader Nigeria needs.

While commenting on Obasanjo’s statement about alleged Fulanisation and Islamisation agenda, Oyegun in an interview with New Telegraph said Obasanjo’s words are weight and cannot be ignored.

You’ll recall that the former president while speaking at the second session of the Seventh Synod of the Anglican Communion, Oleh Diocese in Delta state said herdsmen and Boko Haram want to fulanise and islamise Nigeria.

The comment sparked reactions from Nigerians as many criticised the former president while others tend to agree with him.

However, reacting to the comment, Oyegun said he might not tag the crises as Islamisation but what the former president raised has to be addressed.

He said, there is no question that the activities of some herdsmen call for worry, adding that their presence virtually everywhere in the country could would soon lead to “unpleasantness’’

He said, “Well, I respect him (Obasanjo). Every nation needs a man like that just like the people’s SAN, Chief Gani Fawhemi and a lot of activists. What is happening is that because of his status, his experience, his background, what he says becomes infinitely weighty and cannot be ignored.”

“I just told you that this issue of so-called Fulani herdsmen and the copy cats that have followed it has to be addressed. So, the issue has to be addressed. I wouldn’t give it the kind of Islamization tag that is given to it, but there is no question at all that it calls for worry because these people exist virtually in every state of the federation and, very soon, it would lead to unpleasantness in all over the country.

“So, the issue has to be addressed and, as I told you that as far as I am concerned, it would be one of the first priority of the next level administration.”

The former also asked the ruling APC to get rid of godfathers, saying god fatherism is one of the major challenges the APC is facing.