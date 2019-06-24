The former National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, John Odigie-Oyegun has accused his successor, Adams Oshiomhole of working against Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

Odigie-Oyegun, who is also a former governor of Edo state like Oshiomhole said the national chairman of the ruling party is guilty of anti-party activities by working against the interest Obaseki ahead of the governorship election holding next year.

According to Punch, Odige-Oyegun said this while reacting to APC National Working Committee’s decision on the Edo State House of Assembly crisis.

Out of the 24 lawmakers, nine were inaugurated on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, after the election of Principal Officers, Punch reports.

Meanwhile, the APC had in a statement by Lanre Issa-Onilu, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, condemned the action.

“As a party that has made a commitment to change, we strongly reject any attempt to recourse to brigandage of the past, when democratic practices were defined by the inordinate whims of people in power.

“It is an unfortunate reminder of Peoples Democratic Party’s queer brand of democracy. Practices like this are unacceptable under APC-led administration.”

The ruling party also said it’ll use all democratic means to ensure the right thing is done in the state assembly.

However, Odigie-Oyegun who spoke through Ray Murphy, his Special Assistant on Political Affairs said Obaseki is facing distractions from his own party.

“Today, there is rancour in Edo State. They all boil down to godfatherism that is heating up the polity in the state.

“Obaseki is the executive governor of Edo state and he should be allowed to exercise the powers vested in him by the law. To what purpose is the APC chairman putting the state under tension?

“As a governor under APC platform, he should be allowed to run out his tenure before they decide whether to bring him back or not. There are so many antics going on and you don’t need to be a prophet or Babalawo to trace where they are coming from. They are coming from the APC.”

Odigie-Oyegun also emphasised the need to for the ruling party to be united noting that the power play in Edo state is because of the upcoming election in 2020 in the state.

“I want to think that they are all targeted at weakening the governor of Edo state. Ordinarily, the man in Edo should be given every support so that he can succeed to fend off the opposition PDP already around the corner.

“I have not heard that PDP or Edo leaders want to remove Obaseki. What has been trending is how his predecessor who happens to be the party chairman does not want him back in the office.”

“This party must be stronger because we cannot go into the 2023 general elections with this discordant tunes especially as President Buhari will not be contesting.

The former APC Chairman said he has no personal grievances with Oshiomhole.