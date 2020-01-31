Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners) has been denied entry into the United States.

The clergyman, according to This Day, caused a scene at the Lagos office of the Embassy after being refused the visa he had gone to request.

While the embassy did not provide any other reason for why Oyedepo's request was denied, except the standard default explanation that the Bishop did not qualify for visa renewal in its assessment, the embassy urged the Winners founder to apply again.

After being denied visa with no comprehensive explanation, Oyedepo was said to have created a scene at the embassy, querying the grounds on which he was refused a visa.

The clergyman was even said to have told the embassy he had been traveling to the U.S. as far back as 1980s, and had not violated any rules or committed any crime to have warranted being denied a renewal of his visa.

An insider who doesn't want his name mentioned in the media said Oyedepo immediately sent for his bodyguards to get his phones so he could make some calls, but the embassy officials allegedly told him he could not make calls within the precincts of the visa-issuing section of the embassy.

Sources from the embassy were reported to have hinted that Oyedepo might eventually be contacted, and his visa might be issued through a referral.