Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, has described the controversial hate speech bill as a crazy piece of legislation.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of Shiloh on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, Oyedepo said the bill is already dead.

The fiery preacher wondered why Senator Sabi Abdullahi, sponsor of the hate speech bill, did not propose death penalty for bandits and terrorists.

Oyedepo alleged that the bill may be targetted at critics of the government.

His words: “Hate speech is one of the craziest ideas. So if you're wrong they shouldn't say that you're wrong? Who are you to hang somebody? The roads are bad and you say that is hate speech. Comman now!

“You can silence everybody but not a prophet. A prophet is answerable only to God. What God tells him to say, he says.

“Are we going forward or backward as a nation? Are the roads better now than before? So, why are you not talking?

“I don’t know if anybody loves this country more than I do. I love this nation with passion. I called for a prayer and fast for God’s intervention to keep this nation at peace in 1979. That was the first time I did that.

“Anyway, that ( the bill) is dead already. If the wicked will not stop his wickedness, God will stop the wickedness of the wicked,” he declared.

US supports hate speech bill

Meanwhile, the United States has declared its support for the hate speech bill.

Political Officer of the Embassy of the United States of America, Jerry Howard, described the hate speech bill before the National Assembly as an “impressive” piece of legislation needed to address issues of discrimination, hostility and violence in Nigeria.

Howard stated this during a meeting with the Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate and sponsor of the hate speech bill at the National Assembly on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.