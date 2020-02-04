Founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has cursed those responsible for the killings of Nigerians across the country.

Recall that tragedy was on Sunday, February 2, 2020, averted, when a suicide-bomber, identified as Nathaniel Samuel, was arrested at a branch of Oyedepo's church, situated at Sabon Tasha, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna.

A middle-aged suicide bomber, Nathaniel Samuel was picked by CCTV, and subsequently arrested at Winners’ Chapel in Kaduna. [Guardian]

Daily Post reports that Oyedepo, during the Church’s Covenant hour of prayer, on Monday, February 3, 2020, rained curses on the failed bomber, Miyetti Allah and Boko Haram insurgents.

“The most irresponsible, most murderous system is what we have today and in the name of Jesus by the Apostolic authority upon my life and prophetic seal on my forehead, your end has come," the clergyman was quoted as saying.

Oyedepo continued, "There was a failed attempt to bomb one of our churches in Kaduna yesterday.

”This agent of the devil already entered the premises, found his way to the toilet, but was accosted and arrested.

"One, that’s a proof that God is in our midst. It shows that God is in our midst and we are here not to assume but to celebrate his faithfulness.

"To tell this nation as they would expect me to do, the last straw that will break the back of everybody in authority backing these callous killers, has come.

"To tell everyone behind this: your days are numbered. This prophet is saying the kingdom is taken away from you. It’s impossible for these killers to be on the loose without some authorities backing them up."

He further stressed, "So many precious lives have been wasted in the last two weeks and in the name of Jesus, the generations of those involved is declared wasted!!

"I don’t care: Boko Haram, Miyetti Allah, whatever name you are called, I decree the curse of the Lord upon you now.

"Everyone in government, everyone in security services, that is behind these killings: Your end has come.”

Meanwhile, the Kaduna Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Yakubu Sabo, who confirmed the lone bomber's arrest, had stated that investigation is ongoing to ascertain the suspect’s mission.