The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov. Oyebanji constitutes 8-member committee on political appointments

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor urged members of the committee to look for competent hands for the development of Ekiti.

Gov Oyebanji (PremiumTimesNG)
Gov Oyebanji (PremiumTimesNG)

Recommended articles

Speaking during the inauguration of the Committee on Political Appointments, Oyebanji said the move was in fulfilment of his pre-election promise to the people of Ekiti to get them involved in governance.

The governor urged members of the committee to look for competent hands, who are of impeccable characters and ready to work as well as making sacrifice for the development of Ekiti.

”The the would be appointees should know that they are coming in to work and to make sacrifices for the progress of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

”They must not see political office as an opportunity for self-enrichment or an avenue to lazy around.

”I need people who will come in and soak themselves in the work and would be ready to make necessary sacrifice for the progress and prosperity of the state,” he said.

Describing the effort as a novel initiative of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state, the governor said that youth and women should be given adequate consideration in the committee’s selection.

“This administration is government of inclusion, so, the leadership decided that a committee should be put in place to interact with stakeholders across the state within the party, outside the party and every other interests you can bring on board to discuss with them.

“I want this committee to come up with names of men and women as well as youths that exhibit competence, character, integrity, compassion and selflessness,” Oyebanji said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor explained that the committee has one of the APC youth leaders as members as part of the novel initiatives of the party to ensure that the youth sector is represented.

The members of the committee are George Akosile (Chairman), a former Deputy Governor of the state, Prof. Modupe Adelabu, APC State Chairman, Mr Paul Omotoso.

Others are the Special Adviser Political Matters, Chief Jide Awe; former chairman, Local Government Service Commission, Chief Alaba Bejide; Chief Ronke Okusanya, Chief Bayo Aina and Mr Lekan Ijidale.

Responding, Akosile, promised the committee will not fail in carrying out its assignment.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Goodluck Jonathan receives African Democracy and Peace Icon Award in Kigali

Goodluck Jonathan receives African Democracy and Peace Icon Award in Kigali

Gov. Oyebanji constitutes 8-member committee on political appointments

Gov. Oyebanji constitutes 8-member committee on political appointments

NEMA receives 144 stranded Nigerians from Niger Republic

NEMA receives 144 stranded Nigerians from Niger Republic

Senate President condoles with Sen. Kalu over wife’s death

Senate President condoles with Sen. Kalu over wife’s death

Saudi presents food items to Borno IDPs for Ramadan

Saudi presents food items to Borno IDPs for Ramadan

Buhari delivered his promise of credible elections in 2023 polls – FG

Buhari delivered his promise of credible elections in 2023 polls – FG

University of Benin final-year student shot dead in hostel

University of Benin final-year student shot dead in hostel

Cyberbullying: Edo Police place ₦5m bounty on wanted suspect in Canada

Cyberbullying: Edo Police place ₦5m bounty on wanted suspect in Canada

Ohanaeze condoles with Orji Kalu over wife’s death

Ohanaeze condoles with Orji Kalu over wife’s death

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How Abacha's death saved my dad's life 24hrs before execution - Diya's son [The Punch]

How Abacha's death saved my dad's life 24hrs before execution - Diya's son

Labour Party presidential candidate and Bishop David Oyedepo. [Twitter:@Emperordotman]

Kenneth Okonkwo confirms Obi's conversation with Oyedepo in leaked audio

DSS (guardian)

DSS confirms plot to install interim government to stop Tinubu

1,000 Anglican parishioners celebrate Palm Sunday/Illustration. (Nigerianeye)

1,000 Anglican parishioners celebrate Palm Sunday