Owo terror attack victims for mass burial on Friday

The Catholic Diocese of Ondo has fixed Friday, June 17, 2022, for the burial of those who died in the June 5th, terror attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Owo local government area.
The State Government said that 40 people died in the attack while over 60 others sustained various degree of injuries
It had, last week, said mass burial would be given to the victims especially those whose remains could not be identified.
Director of Social Communication of the Diocese of Ondo, Rev. Fr. Augustine Ikwu, confirmed the burial date.
He said the mass burial would take place at a new cemetery at Emure Road, Owo.
The Osun State Government had on Monday, June 13, 2022, declared that three-day mourning is observed across the state as a mark of solidarity and commiseration with the people of Ondo State over last weekend’s terror attack that left many church worshippers dead and injured.
The three days of mourning, according to a statement signed by Funke Egbemode, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, will be observed from Monday, June 13; to Wednesday, June 15.
