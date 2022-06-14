Owo terror attack victims for mass burial on Friday

It had, last week, said mass burial would be given to the victims especially those whose remains could not be identified.

The State Government said that 40 people died in the attack while over 60 others sustained various degree of injuries .

Director of Social Communication of the Diocese of Ondo, Rev. Fr. Augustine Ikwu, confirmed the burial date.

He said the mass burial would take place at a new cemetery at Emure Road, Owo.

The Osun State Government had on Monday, June 13, 2022, declared that three-day mourning is observed across the state as a mark of solidarity and commiseration with the people of Ondo State over last weekend’s terror attack that left many church worshippers dead and injured.