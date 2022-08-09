Owo massacre: Akeredolu confirms arrest of those behind the attack

Akeredolu confirmed this in Akure on Tuesday, August 09, 2022.

The governor said, “I can confirm what the CDS has said. They were arrested last week and the photographs of the suspects were forwarded to me.

“About five of them have been arrested while they are on the trail of others.”

The first announcement: Earlier today, the Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor, said those behind the Owo attack had been arrested.

Irabor stated this during a meeting with editors and media executives in Abuja.

According to him, the suspects would be paraded after an investigation has been concluded into the matter.

Irabor said, “We have arrested those behind the dastardly act in Owo.

“It was my intention to present them to the public, but because of the investigation still going on, I had to change my mind.”

The Owo Massacre: On June 5, terrorists attacked St. Francis Catholic Church, Owaluwa Street, Owo, during church service.

Worshippers were celebrating Pentecost when suddenly a group of armed men who had been hiding among the congregation opened fire, killing 40 people, including four children.

Meanwhile: The pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has expressed serious worries about worsening insecurity in Nigeria.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, on Monday, August 08, 2022, the group wondered if the President was aware of the situation.