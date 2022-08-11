RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Owo massacre: 2 more ISWAP terrorists arrested, identities revealed

The arrested terrorists killed over 40 worshippers in the church on June 5, 2022.

How they were caught: The suspected terrorists were arrested at Omialafara (Omulafa), Ose Local Government Area, Ondo State, on Tuesday, August 09, 2022, through the joint efforts of the military and the Department of State Services, DSS.

4 others were caught earlier: Recall that the Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, had on Tuesday confirmed that about five terrorists linked to the attack were arrested in the State

The disclosure was made in a statement issued by the Director of Defence Information, Major General Jimmy Akpor.

Revealing details of the suspects, Gen. Akpor said they are: Al-Qasim Idris and Abdulhaleem Idris.

The statement reads partly, “Barely few hours after the disclosure by the CDS of the arrest of 4 of the Owo Catholic Church attackers, 2 additional ISWAP terrorists, who were also connected to the attack on the church were apprehended at Omialafara (Omulafa), Ose LGA, Ondo State yesterday, 9 August 2022.

“The arrests were made through the collaborative effort by military and DSS personnel. The suspects are Al-Qasim Idris and Abdulhaleem Idris.

“It is instructive to note that Abdulhaleem, alongside other high profile ISWAP Commanders, had also previously coordinated attacks on military targets in Okene, Okene LGA, Kogi State resulting in casualties”.

