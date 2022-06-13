RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Owo attack: Osun declares three-day mourning

Oyetola promised to work with other South-West governors to strengthen the southwest security network and Amotekun corps.

The Osun State Government has on Monday, June 13, 2022, declared that three-day mourning is observed across the state as a mark of solidarity and commiseration with the people of Ondo State over last weekend’s terror attack that left many church worshippers dead and injured.

The three days of mourning, according to a statement signed by Funke Egbemode, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, will be observed from Monday, June 13; to Wednesday, June 15.

During the mourning, the statement added, all flags will be flown at half-mast throughout the state and citizens are expected to conduct their affairs in sobriety in honour of innocent souls who were taken down by the attack.

While commiserating with the victims and their families of the Sunday, June 5, 2022 attack at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, the Osun State Government prayed for a quick recovery for the injured who are still undergoing medical treatment.

Recall that the Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Sunday, June 12, 2022, paid his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu, a condolence visit in Akure.

During the visit, Oyetola promised to work with other South-West governors to strengthen the southwest security network and Amotekun corps.

Meanwhile, Akeredolu has rejected the claim by the Federal Government that Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) is responsible for the killing of innocent worshipers at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owa-Iluwa, Owo.

The FG, last Thursday, had blamed ISWAP for the killing, saying the imprint found on the scene of the attack can be linked to the terror group.

Reacting to FG's comment, Akeredolu said he took the conclusion with a pinch of salt because it was too hasty.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

