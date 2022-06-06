Aso Rock dinner exposes the heartless nature of Nigerian leaders [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Crises sometimes turn out to be a test for true leaders who genuinely present themselves to serve the people, but unfortunately for Nigerians, the crop of political leaders in the country cannot walk for their subjects to fly.

Political leaders in Nigeria have repeatedly shown their sheer lack of empathy for the people they swore to protect.

This is not the first time Nigerian leaders would throw a party in the face of an incident that should be treated as a national tragedy. It only takes anyone with no soul to put up such a classless show of shame and still have the gut to face the citizens and call them ‘my people.’

Since 2019, when former Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen. T.Y. Danjuma (retd.) claimed that Nigerians are in a big hole, successful terrorist and bandit attacks in the country have repeatedly pointed to the fact that Nigerians are indeed in a helpless situation.

On Sunday, June 5, 2022, a group of yet-to-be-identified gunmen stormed St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo in Ondo State, and opened fire on innocent worshippers.

Over 50 people were reportedly killed by the gunmen who gained access to the church disguised as worshippers.

Shortly after the news broke, the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu who had been in Abuja for a party assignment quickly disengaged, and returned home to the scene of the incident before proceeding to the Federal Medical Centre to visit the victims of the attack.

In a bid to prevent a reprisal attack that may arise from the incident which had mischievously been attributed to the Fulani ethnic group on social media, Akeredolu urged his people not to take the laws into their hands.

He assured them that the perpetrators would be arrested, adding that such an unfortunate incident would never happen in the state again.

That was what is expected of a leader who has his/her thinking cap on during a crisis.

However, on the night of the tragic incident, when the whole nation went into mourning over the gruesome killing of dozens of Christians in their place of worship, the so-called national leaders of the All Progressives Party (APC) stock, had a cheerful dinner in the Federal Capital Territory.

How President Muhammadu Buhari who had earlier condoled with the victims of the attack and the people of Owo still went on to host the dinner for party members drives home the sentiment that his administration is annoyingly insensitive.

In the Owo church attack, couples were gunned down. Men, women, and children ripped by bullets and soaked in their own blood, lay lifeless on the floor of the church.

The citizens and the children they vowed and swore to protect were seen in the pool of their blood, but rather than showing concern and moral support to the victims, President Buhari and his thoughtful fellow in the corridors of power threw a dinner to talk politics.

As if organising and attending a dinner party at a time a whole state was thrown into sorrow and mourning was not disgraceful enough, the elated national leaders posed for cameras with disgusting smiles on their faces.

While the management of the church, the victims, and relatives of the people who died in the attack could not sleep, President Buhari and the Vice President, who claimed to be 'saddened by the senseless massacre of innocent people in Owo' were having a hearty dinner.

If anything, the attack on the church and politicians’ rapid reactions to condemn attacks, commiserate and donate to victims are mere political gimmicks that just have to be done for Public Relations purposes.