Owo attack: Akeredolu rejects FG's claim on ISWAP

The governor said the decision to hold ISWAP responsible for the attack was too hasty.

Owo attack: Akeredolu rejects FG's claim on ISWAP.

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has rejected the claim by the Federal Government that Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) is responsible for the killing of innocent worshipers at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owa-Iluwa, Owo.

Tragedy struck when gunmen numbering about four opened fire on worshippers on Sunday, June 5, 2022, killing over 30 and injuring many others.

The FG had on Thursday blamed ISWAP for the killing, saying the imprint found on the scene of the attack can be linked to the terror group.

Reacting to FG's comment, Akeredolu said he took the conclusion with a pinch of salt because it was too hasty.

He noted that ISWAP members were known to take responsibility for their attacks and they've remained silent thus far.

The Governor said this on Friday during a zoom interaction with a Swiss-based Christian human rights Organisation, Christian Solidarity International, The Punch reported.

He said, “The (FG’s) statement is too hasty. I take their conclusion with a pinch of salt. ISWAP members don’t hide their attacks. If they have done it, they would have owned up. We are yet to know their identity and our security people are still on their trail.”

Akeredolu, who described the attack against humanity, stressed that the South-West region had been a peace haven before the gruesome attack.

The Governor stated that, even though the attack has dealt a blow on the psyche of the people of the state, they remain indomitable and ready to fight insecurity.

