Just like you, we believe that real estate should not be reserved for the filthy rich or advanced in years. Young families and professionals should be able to afford real estate too. That’s why we invested in Camberwall Court, Abijo- a project developed by Veritasi Homes.

Camberwall Courts, Abijo is an Urban apartment development designed to reflect the magical merge of form and function in its architecture. its design caters to modern living for residents of the apartment. Located in the heart of Abijo GRA along the lekki-epe expressway. This estate currently offers “Ready to Build” plots, as well as built homes, with unbelievably lucrative locations that appreciate tremendously with the fairest of prices. Camberwall Court furnishes the platform for a return on investment that’s unbelievable.

Own your apartment at Camberwall court, Abijo GRA with 1 Million!

Camberwall court is closely surrounded by easily accessible social amenities and infrastructure which further make it a residential estate of choice. Reputable schools like Corona International and Caleb.

British are barely 10 minutes away. The prestigious Lagos Business school is less than 15 minutes away. Social hubs like the Novare Mall and Lufasi nature park are also quite accessible in 15 minutes or less.

Its design caters to modern living, convenience and durability. Featuring a splendid layout, visitors park, smart card access, renewable energy and round-the-clock surveillance, Camberwall court boasts of modern amenities such as designated parking space, well-landscaped green areas, gazebo area for meetings, solar-powered street light among others.

With N1,000,000 initial deposit, you can reserve your own apartment at Camberwall Courts and spread the payment up to 18 months.

