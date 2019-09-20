OVH Energy trains 4760 mechanics, hosts alumni to ‘The Big Reunion!’

Oleum Academy is an OVH Energy initiative committed to capacity building in Nigeria. The Big Reunion which was the company’s first Oleum Academy get-together, created an opportunity for beneficiaries to engage with their peers whilst also celebrating the graduation of almost 5,000 mechanics so far since the Academy was inaugurated in 2014.

Speaking on why the reunion was crucial, Ag. Chief Marketing Officer, OVH Energy Marketing Ltd., Lilian Ikokwu said, “For us, this is an opportunity to showcase our commitment to improving the skills and professional standards of blue collar workers in Nigeria.

“These mechanics are bright, talented and willing to become trusted experts in Nigeria’s automobile industry. It has been a worthwhile and rewarding experience; we are proud of how far we have come with these mechanics”, Ikokwu Added.

Recounting his experiences, an alumnus, Rasheed Ademola, Third Best Graduating Student, Class of 2017 said, “I am glad to be here today as getting together with a group of likeminded individuals lights you up and makes you realize new possibilities. The training received in 2017 was very engaging and I am still reaping the benefits, huge thanks to OVH Energy.”

The event which had the chairmen of the Nigerian Automobile Technicians Association (NATA) and the Motor Mechanics and Technicians Association of Nigeria (MOMTAN) in attendance, closed with a networking cocktail where the alumni further engaged on future business ideas.

