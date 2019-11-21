The grand finale which took place at the Oando Service Station, Marina, Lagos was packed full of over 1,000 loyal Oleum customers including the chairman of the Nigerian Automobile Technicians Association (NATA) and the Motor Mechanics and Technicians Associations of Nigeria (MOMTAN).

OVH Energy concludes ‘Oando Oleum Awoof Promo’ in style, hands over grand prize of brand new Toyota Yaris!

The spinning of the raffle tumbler awakened everyone’s nerves as each eagerly looked forward to their numbers being called out. Each time a moderator randomly pulled out winning tickets out of the pool, saw many customers winning amazing prizes including toolboxes, generators, television sets, motorcycles, tricycles and more. The most anticipated, nail biting moment was when the Chief Executive Officer, OVH Energy, Huub Stokman, stepped up for the final spin of the raffle wheel, the draw that would decide the winner of the grand prize - a brand new Toyota Yaris!

Before proclaiming the winner of the grand prize, he said, “I couldn’t be more excited about today, that we have reached the grand finale for our promotional campaign which was conceived to appreciate our customers for their patronage of Oando Oleum Lubricants. I am also more than happy because today’s event falls concurrently with the 2019 customer service week themed ‘The Magic of Service’. I think we can all agree here that all our customers can indeed feel this magic!”

Winner of the grand prize, Mr. Onyedikachi Ezeani, a 33 year old trader said, “I feel elated at this big win from the Oleum Awoof Promo powered by OVH Energy, I still can’t believe it! I am grateful to OVH Energy for rewarding me with this and also for making me understand the various types of Oleum Lubricants and the importance of using the right one to guarantee automobile efficiency and longevity. I am very sure that with Oleum lubricants, my brand new Toyota Yaris will drive smoothly”.

The finale ended with photo sessions, dancing, refreshments and networking.

