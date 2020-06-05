A total of 5,483 people were killed in road accidents that happened across Nigeria in 2019, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In its Full Year 2019 road transport data released on Thursday, June 4, 2020, the NBS said a total of 11,072 road crashes occurred between January and December 2019.

Speed violation was noted to be the major cause of crashes with 48%, followed by wrongful overtaking which accounted for 9% of road crashes.

Poor weather recorded the least of the total road crashes reported, according to the published data.

The NBS said 5,059 (92%) of the 5,483 people killed in crashes were adults, while the remaining 424 (8%) were children.

4,255 (78%) of them were male, while 1,228 (22%) were female.

A total of 35,981 Nigerians got injured in the road traffic crashes recorded; with 33,831 (94%) of them being adults, and the remaining 2,150 (6%) of them children. 27,120 (75%) were male, while the remaining 8,861 (25%) were female.

A total of 17,500 vehicles were involved in road traffic crashes in 2019 with cars reported to account for 31%.

Motorcycles and minibuses both accounted for 20%, and 19% respectively.

Data on the category of vehicles involved in road crashes in 2019 reflected that 64.68% were commercial (11,319), 34.13% were private (5,972), 1.17% were government (204), and five (0.2%) were vehicles belonging to diplomats.

The NBS also disclosed that a total of 791,627 national drivers' licenses were produced in 2019.

Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, produced the highest number of drivers' licenses, while Zamfara and Kebbi produced the least.

A total of 757,341 vehicle number plates were also produced in 2019.