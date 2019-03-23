The corps marshal said this at a strategy session with commanding officers in Abuja on Saturday.

Oyeyemi described overloading of vehicles as a monster, adding that it was his greatest headache.

He explained that such goods were usually transported with buses whereas they were to be taken by trucks.

I dont know why buses are being excessively loaded like that, he said.He said that the trend must be tamed to ensure safety of lives and property.

On recruitment, the corps marshal noted that the training for new officers was ongoing with internship to commence on April 7.

He disclosed that the 2018 promotion would begin on March 24 for officers and marshals.

For officers within the rank of Assistant Corps Marshals to Deputy Corps Commanders, the exercise will commence on Monday, March 25.

He said the corps would from next quarter, establish 12 unit commands and 10 outposts at critical corridors.

We have gotten support of various Local Governments.There are some of the units where we will reinforce the areas because recent pattern of the road traffic crashes is changing especially in the north-west.

He further said that FRSC would set up more formations on the highways to improve on the level of patrol operations.

Oyeyemi said that following the expiration of the Nigeria Road Safety Strategy (NRSS) 2014 to 2018, the second edition of the document for 2019 to 2020 has reached an advance stage.

The NRSS is a medium term plan for road safety management in Nigeria.