Overheated refuse bin caused FCT explosion, not bomb — Police
An overheated metal refuse container activated under intense heat, exploded, and injured two of the refuse evacuators.
Recommended articles
The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, SP Josephine Adeh, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.
She said a rapid response team and members of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit were deployed to assess the situation after the alleged incident on Wednesday.
According to her, preliminary findings indicate that an overheated metal refuse container activated under intense heat, exploded, and injured two of the refuse evacuators.
She said the affected refuse evacuators were currently receiving medical attention in Maitama General Hospital.
Adeh urged the public to exercise caution and refrain from using metal refuse bins. She advocated the use of plastic or rubber containers for waste disposal, as they pose a reduced risk of being overheated.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng