Overheated refuse bin caused FCT explosion, not bomb — Police

The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, SP Josephine Adeh, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

She said a rapid response team and members of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit were deployed to assess the situation after the alleged incident on Wednesday.

According to her, preliminary findings indicate that an overheated metal refuse container activated under intense heat, exploded, and injured two of the refuse evacuators.

She said the affected refuse evacuators were currently receiving medical attention in Maitama General Hospital.