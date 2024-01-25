ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Overheated refuse bin caused FCT explosion, not bomb — Police

News Agency Of Nigeria

An overheated metal refuse container activated under intense heat, exploded, and injured two of the refuse evacuators.

Explosion near BPE premises in Abuja not bomb-related - FCT Police
Explosion near BPE premises in Abuja not bomb-related - FCT Police

Recommended articles

The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, SP Josephine Adeh, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

She said a rapid response team and members of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit were deployed to assess the situation after the alleged incident on Wednesday.

According to her, preliminary findings indicate that an overheated metal refuse container activated under intense heat, exploded, and injured two of the refuse evacuators.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said the affected refuse evacuators were currently receiving medical attention in Maitama General Hospital.

Adeh urged the public to exercise caution and refrain from using metal refuse bins. She advocated the use of plastic or rubber containers for waste disposal, as they pose a reduced risk of being overheated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Plateau Police recovers 10 bodies following attacks in Mangu

Plateau Police recovers 10 bodies following attacks in Mangu

Over 145,755 registered voters eligible for Ondo by-election - INEC

Over 145,755 registered voters eligible for Ondo by-election - INEC

Law students urge Tinubu to establish committee for transparent use of World Bank loans

Law students urge Tinubu to establish committee for transparent use of World Bank loans

Barr Effiong exposes possible foul play in Akwa Ibom wrestler's mysterious death

Barr Effiong exposes possible foul play in Akwa Ibom wrestler's mysterious death

Ondo State Assembly confirms Dr Olayide Adelami as deputy governor

Ondo State Assembly confirms Dr Olayide Adelami as deputy governor

Afenifere scraps Pa Ayo Adebanjo's acting leader role, deputy position

Afenifere scraps Pa Ayo Adebanjo's acting leader role, deputy position

Lagos ranks above Dubai, Miami, rated 19th best city in the world — See full list

Lagos ranks above Dubai, Miami, rated 19th best city in the world — See full list

Kebbi Govt dismisses 3 district heads over gross misconduct, fraud, insubordination

Kebbi Govt dismisses 3 district heads over gross misconduct, fraud, insubordination

There's a surge in kidnap cases in Nigeria, here are some tips to stay safe

There's a surge in kidnap cases in Nigeria, here are some tips to stay safe

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

EFCC files amended 20-count charge against suspended CBN Governor, Emefiele [Channels TV]

EFCC files amended 20-count charge against suspended CBN Governor, Emefiele

Governor Eno Umo [Daily Post Nigeria]

Gov Eno tasks INEC on continuous innovation for improved electoral processes

INEC assures of adequate security, credible re-run election in Katsina

INEC assures of adequate security, credible re-run election in Katsina

Al-Qalam University Katsina gets accreditation for 13 programmes

Al-Qalam University confirms abduction of 2 students