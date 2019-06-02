The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) conducted the computer-based test (CBT) for its recruitment exercise on Saturday, June 1, 2019, and over 60,000 candidates reportedly sat for the test.

The Corporation’s Chief Operating Officer, corporate services Isa Inuwa announced the figure while addressing journalists during the exam in Abuja.

Inuwa said, “This is fantastic, you can see everything is going on well. We have two centres here and you see the orderly way people are being screened for accreditation,” he said.

“What you see here is ongoing in about 94 centres in 22 states across the federation.

“This is another way the corporation is showing transparency in carrying out its activities and this has also given Nigerians the opportunity to hold their leaders accountable.

“All the candidates are scheduled with time. Some 8 am, some 9 am and the questions are not the same because they are computer generated.”

Inuwa added that the NNPC in collaboration with some institutions worked together to ensure the success of the test.

According to NAN, some of the candidates who applied for the NNPC job and sat for the test said the process so far has been transparent.

One of the candidates, Nkwouh Charles, said “the process was smooth, we were identified and given accreditation. There was no confusion here and they started in good time.

“I wrote for graduate category and I am just coming out from the exam hall. I am very hopeful.”

Another candidate, Abraham Joshua, who wrote the test at JC Best International School centre Life camp said the accreditation was fast and okay.

“I commended the NNPC for this, this is the first time I have been invited for an interview since I have been applying for jobs,”

“I do not know anybody but shortlisting me in the first place gave me hope that this process will work.

“I believe that since I have gotten to this stage that I will be successful. I am very hopeful,” he said.

Earlier in March, the NNPC announced the commencement of its 2019 recruitment. The corporation said the jobs are open to young men and women with little or no work experience.