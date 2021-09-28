Over 6,000 young people register to participate at National Youth Conference

Two weeks before the commencement of NYC 2021, over 6,000 have registered online through the conference website www.nationalyouthconference.ng, according to conference coordinator Nkechi Obi and media handler Gbenga Olorunpomi.

Obi adds that the conference, which kicks off on October 12, has been generating plenty of interest in the private sector and within development agencies.

According to her, the registration data reveals interesting details on gender and topic preferences. 83.2 percent of those who have registered are male, while only 16.8 percent are female.

62.3 percent of the respondents are between the ages of 18 and 30, while 36.2 percent are between 31 years and 40 years old.

Of the five topics to be discussed, 41 percent of the youth showed interest in the issue of Education and Youth Development.

Another 40 percent said their main interest is Politics and Nation Building, while 36.7 percent picked Youth in Peace and Security as their preference.

Technology and Innovation was picked by 34.6 percent of the respondents and 23.6 percent said they want to join the conversations around Sports, Entertainment and Creative Industries.

"The enthusiasm with which young Nigerians are registering for the National Youth Conference is encouraging," Obi beams.

"There is genuine eagerness by the youth to have a front row seat at the table and that is what this conference offers. It is clear from the data we are seeing on the website that more female online users need to register.

"We were particularly surprised that youth participation in politics is generating more interest than sports and entertainment. We are doing our best to ensure that we get the best resource persons to handle each of these critical topics," she adds.

The event, which will be declared open by President Muhammdu Buhari, will be hosted by the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare.