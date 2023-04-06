The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Over 5,000 unclaimed driver’s licences in Anambra – FRSC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The FRSC expressed optimism that the ongoing enforcement would reduce the number of unclaimed licences as well as increase applications for driver’s licences.

Over 5,000 unclaimed driver’s licences in Anambra – FRSC. (TheAfrican Courier)
Over 5,000 unclaimed driver’s licences in Anambra – FRSC. (TheAfrican Courier)

Recommended articles

The Sector Commander, Adeoye Irelewuyi, disclosed this on Thursday in Awka while briefing Journalists during the “Operation Show Your Licence” exercise, which had begun across the state.

Irelewuyi said the development was one of the major reasons for the ongoing “operation show your licence” in the state.

He said: “Our records showed that there are over 5,000 unclaimed driver’s licences in the state that have been processed and completed, but not collected.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The owners prefer driving with expired temporary licences. This is one of the major reasons for the ‘Operation show your Licence’.

“Apart from this, we observed that certain traffic violators booked in the state were mostly unlicensed drivers.

“The operation is aimed at weeding out untrained drivers on the roads so that the level of crashes recorded will drastically reduce; especially during rainy season that requires skills and special attention when driving.

“Though, we are yet to conclude on the reason for the huge number of unclaimed licences, generally Nigerians have the propensity for ‘Last Minute Rush’ to comply with directives.”

Irelewuyi expressed optimism that the ongoing enforcement would reduce the number of unclaimed licences as well as increase applications for driver’s licences during the period.

ADVERTISEMENT

He, however, urged motorists who had been captured to visit the driver’s licensing centres and collect theirs.

According to him, the possession of a valid driver’s licence by motorists remains a major requirement for driving.

On the deployment of personnel for the Easter Special Patrol Operations, beginning from Thursday to April 12, the FRSC Boss said a total of 1,057 regular and special Marshals had been deployed.

He said that the personnel would man identified critical areas within the state for free flow of traffic, prompt removal of obstruction and response, to ensure a crash free Easter celebration.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Over 5,000 unclaimed driver’s licences in Anambra – FRSC

Over 5,000 unclaimed driver’s licences in Anambra – FRSC

Kano govt approves 3-week Ramadan holiday for schools

Kano govt approves 3-week Ramadan holiday for schools

Unknown gunmen kill 3 in Gowon Estate Lagos

Unknown gunmen kill 3 in Gowon Estate Lagos

Troops kill 53 terrorists, rescue 118 victims in 2 weeks

Troops kill 53 terrorists, rescue 118 victims in 2 weeks

Bill to keep Nigerian doctors in the country passes second reading

Bill to keep Nigerian doctors in the country passes second reading

EFCC launches Club in Baze University to check internet fraud

EFCC launches Club in Baze University to check internet fraud

Interim government is a needless distraction - Sen. Nnamani

"Interim government is a needless distraction" - Sen. Nnamani

Interim government mischievous, unconstitutional – Military

Interim government mischievous, unconstitutional – Military

NNPC staff accused of diverting ₦20bn for consultation

NNPC staff accused of diverting ₦20bn for consultation

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Labour Party presidential candidate and Bishop David Oyedepo. [Twitter:@Emperordotman]

Kenneth Okonkwo confirms Obi's conversation with Oyedepo in leaked audio

1,000 Anglican parishioners celebrate Palm Sunday/Illustration. (Nigerianeye)

1,000 Anglican parishioners celebrate Palm Sunday

Moses Jitoboh, former Aides-De-Camp (ADC) to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan. (Thesun)

EFCC seeks permanent forfeiture of ex-Jonathan’s ADC’s cash in 7 banks

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria's President-elect (Punch)

Subsidy removal date to be decided after Tinubu’s inauguration