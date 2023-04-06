Over 5,000 unclaimed driver’s licences in Anambra – FRSC

The Sector Commander, Adeoye Irelewuyi, disclosed this on Thursday in Awka while briefing Journalists during the “Operation Show Your Licence” exercise, which had begun across the state.

Irelewuyi said the development was one of the major reasons for the ongoing “operation show your licence” in the state.

He said: “Our records showed that there are over 5,000 unclaimed driver’s licences in the state that have been processed and completed, but not collected.

“The owners prefer driving with expired temporary licences. This is one of the major reasons for the ‘Operation show your Licence’.

“Apart from this, we observed that certain traffic violators booked in the state were mostly unlicensed drivers.

“The operation is aimed at weeding out untrained drivers on the roads so that the level of crashes recorded will drastically reduce; especially during rainy season that requires skills and special attention when driving.

“Though, we are yet to conclude on the reason for the huge number of unclaimed licences, generally Nigerians have the propensity for ‘Last Minute Rush’ to comply with directives.”

Irelewuyi expressed optimism that the ongoing enforcement would reduce the number of unclaimed licences as well as increase applications for driver’s licences during the period.

He, however, urged motorists who had been captured to visit the driver’s licensing centres and collect theirs.

According to him, the possession of a valid driver’s licence by motorists remains a major requirement for driving.

On the deployment of personnel for the Easter Special Patrol Operations, beginning from Thursday to April 12, the FRSC Boss said a total of 1,057 regular and special Marshals had been deployed.