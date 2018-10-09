Pulse.ng logo
Over 4,000 sacked LG workers drag Kaduna government to Court

  • Published:
The Industrial Court in Kaduna has adjourned hearing in the case instituted by the 4, 042 sacked local government councils’ workers in Kaduna State seeking for their reinstatement.

The affected workers had gone to the court after their sack in November 2017 asking it to order the government to also pay them their full entitlements and damages caused by its action.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that the case which was slated to be heard this Tuesday, was adjourned due to the absence of the judge, Justice Sunusi Kado.

An official of the court, Happiness Luka, informed both parties in the case that the judge had rushed to Abuja to attend the burial of his colleague, Justice Waziri Abayi, who died today.

She said that a new date would be communicated to them later.

