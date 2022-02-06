Over 30 killed as bandits attack Zamfara community for failing to pay 40m levy

The incidents happened on Friday, February 4, 2022.

The bandits, who rode on motorbikes numbering about 100, besieged Yar Katsina Village in Bungudu Local Government Area when residents were observing Juma'at prayer and slaughtered scores of people.

Daily Trust reported that about 50 others, including women, were also abducted.

The marauding bandits also stopped at Nasarawa Mai Fara in Tsafe Local Government where they killed 10 more people.

Report has it that the killings were as a result of the residents' failure to pay a N40m levy imposed by one Ada Aleru - a notorious bandits kingpin operating in the area and the Faskari part of Katsina State.

Zamfara continues to be ravaged by the heinous activities of bandits and kidnappers.