RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Over 30 killed as bandits attack Zamfara community for failing to pay 40m levy

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

The residents were allegedly killed for their failure to pay a N40m levy foisted on them by the bandits.

Over 30 killed as bandits attack Zamfara community for failing to pay 40m levy. [PremiumTimes]
Over 30 killed as bandits attack Zamfara community for failing to pay 40m levy. [PremiumTimes]

Bandits have killed no fewer than 30 people, abducted several others in separate attacks in Zamfara State.

Recommended articles

The incidents happened on Friday, February 4, 2022.

The bandits, who rode on motorbikes numbering about 100, besieged Yar Katsina Village in Bungudu Local Government Area when residents were observing Juma'at prayer and slaughtered scores of people.

Daily Trust reported that about 50 others, including women, were also abducted.

The marauding bandits also stopped at Nasarawa Mai Fara in Tsafe Local Government where they killed 10 more people.

Report has it that the killings were as a result of the residents' failure to pay a N40m levy imposed by one Ada Aleru - a notorious bandits kingpin operating in the area and the Faskari part of Katsina State.

Zamfara continues to be ravaged by the heinous activities of bandits and kidnappers.

Sometime last year, telecommunication masts were switched off to allow the military carry out a special operation aimed at flushing out the criminals, but this has done little to abate the spate of killings and abductions in the state.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Borno govt says no compensation for demolished Mosques, Churches

Borno govt says no compensation for demolished Mosques, Churches

Gov Ugwuanyi praises Nigerian Army for maintaining security in Enugu

Gov Ugwuanyi praises Nigerian Army for maintaining security in Enugu

2023: Group unveils Rescue Nigeria Mission for Yahaya Bello in Kano

2023: Group unveils Rescue Nigeria Mission for Yahaya Bello in Kano

Nigeria not ripe for 2 party system- CSOs

Nigeria not ripe for 2 party system- CSOs

Over 30 killed as bandits attack Zamfara community for failing to pay 40m levy

Over 30 killed as bandits attack Zamfara community for failing to pay 40m levy

Emir of Jama’are is dead

Emir of Jama’are is dead

Egbin power plant resumes operations as TCN restores 180MW to national grid

Egbin power plant resumes operations as TCN restores 180MW to national grid

Religious leaders flamboyant lifestyle pushing people to seek money ritual - LASU ex-VC

Religious leaders flamboyant lifestyle pushing people to seek money ritual - LASU ex-VC

Muslim women hold hijab awareness outreach in Abuja

Muslim women hold hijab awareness outreach in Abuja

Trending

Atiku’s wife explains why she’s divorcing former Vice President

Jennifer Abubakar, one of the wives of the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar says she didn’t request a divorce because Atiku married a new wife.

Police Recruitment: 104,403 northerners, 23,088 southerners apply to join force

Police Recruitment: 104,403 northerners, 23,088 southerners apply to join force.

Kidnapping: Police burst 12-man gang terrorising travellers on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Kidnapping: Police burst 12-man gang terrorising travellers on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. [Tribune]

ASUU set to begin indefinite strike, says it's tired of fruitless meetings with FG

A cartoon depicting the strike action by ASUU (National Daily)