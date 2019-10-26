About 210 captives have reportedly surrendered their arms in Sokoto state.

The state Commissioner for Careers and Security matters in the state, Garba Moyi made this known while commenting on the recent recovery of 102 arms from the bandits, which the state governor, Aminu Tambuwal handed over to the police on Friday, October 25, 2019.

Moyi said the bandits surrendered the arms as a result of the peace and reconciliation initiative embarked upon by the state government.

He added that seven groups of bandits, with about 30 members each, have surrendered, The Cable reports.

The commissioner also said that the bandits their victims, adding that nobody has been kidnapped in the past three months in the state.

He said, “They have released more than 30 captives, including Nigeriens and those from other states like Zamfara and Kebbi.

“We have been dialoguing with them for a very long time and we have entered into an agreement with them. The agreement was to release all captives with them and they have done that.

“For the past three months or more, nobody was kidnapped by the bandit and no village was attacked by the bandits as it used to happen.

“The senseless killings without any reason, all that has stopped. That is part of the agreement.”